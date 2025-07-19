LOGIN
Meet top five richest football clubs in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-clubs top the list

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 20:57 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 20:57 IST

From Real Madrid to Barcelona, have a look at the top five valuable teams in the world. These five teams closely have a value of $30 billion altogether.

(Disclaimer: The data is sourced from Forbes.)

1. Real Madrid – $6.75 billion
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Real Madrid – $6.75 billion

Real Madrid is the most valuable football club in the world. It earned $1.13 billion last season, with the club's value increasing by 2 per cent. It competes in Spain’s La Liga and is owned by the club members.

2. Manchester United – $6.6 billion
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Manchester United – $6.6 billion

Manchester United is the second most valuable football team. With an increase of one per cent in value, it earned $834 million in revenue. Manchester United is a key team in the English Premier League and is owned by the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe.

3. Barcelona – $5.65 billion
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Barcelona – $5.65 billion

Barcelona ranks third in value and made $821 million last season. The club’s value rose by 1 per cent last season.

4. Liverpool - $5.4 billion
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Liverpool - $5.4 billion

Liverpool generated $773 million last year and experienced a one per cent increase in its value. The club, owned by John Henry and Tom Werner, competes in the Premier League. The Reds have won the Premier League record 20 times.

5. Manchester City – $5.3 billion
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Manchester City – $5.3 billion

Manchester City earned $901 million and jumped four per cent in value—the biggest rise on this list. The club competes in the Premier League and is owned by Sheikh Mansour of UAE.

