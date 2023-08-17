Football: Matildas World Cup semi-final smashes Australia TV records

The Matildas' crushing Women's World Cup semi-final loss to England was the most watched television show in Australia on record, data showed Thursday, as their exploits captivated the nation.

A staggering 11.5 million people tuned in at some point to Wednesday's match in Sydney, that the Lionesses won 3-1, out of a population of some 25 million.

The average audience was 7.13 million.

The country's free-to-air host broadcaster Channel Seven said it was the most-watched programme, sport or otherwise, since the current rating system was established in 2001.

"The Matildas have rewritten the history books," said Seven's head of network sport Lewis Martin.

"Australia was captivated last night as the Matildas played their hearts out and did us all proud."

The data does not include those who watched on pay-TV broadcaster Optus Sport.

Despite their defeat, Australia still have one match left with a third-place play-off against Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday.

England face Spain in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

