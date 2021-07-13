Football: Manchester United players send touching message to the racially abused England trio

Paul Pogba backs Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka after they experienced racist abuse on the web. The three English players were exposed to abuse after the Euro 2020 final loss.

England were beaten by Italy in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out on Sunday. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka neglected to score from the spot as the Three Lions experienced a 3-2 loss on penalties.

Paul Pogba, who has been the subject of racist abuse previously, has now leaped to the defense of the English trio. The Manchester United star took to his Instagram to post a directive for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka. He composed:

"I am PROUD OF YOU. You win some, you lose some. You took the courage to take the penalties and you showed your worth to help your country reach the final. We cannot tolerate or stand for racism anymore and we will never stop combatting it. You boys should hold your heads high and be proud of your confidence. You are an example of this beautiful game. Never forget that. Be proud of yourselves, the World of football is proud of you!"

Besides Paul Pogba, Manchester United's player Scott McTominay likewise conveyed a message to the English Euro 2020 stars through his Instagram page. He composed:

"What I am reading this afternoon is absolutely horrendous. Three young guys giving everything they’ve got, something seriously needs to be done about this because for the amount we speak about people & footballers being racially abused it keeps happening time and time again. Keep your head up."

After the incident, nefarious trolls barraged all three players. However, the football fraternity has rushed to help the trio, who helped the country to dram this summer. Numerous fans have upheld the players and are putting forth a valiant effort to guarantee the racists don't get the spotlight they are expecting.

"You should only be proud of what you achieved in this tournament! Hold your head up high, bro. You’re an example for everyone on and off the pitch," tweeted Bruno Fernandes