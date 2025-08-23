/Man City vs Spurs: All you need to know - Kick-off time, live streaming, team news, prediction and other key details

In last season’s clash between the two sides at the Etihad, City’s dip in form was on full display as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Spurs, with James Maddison netting twice.
The Premier League is all set for a blockbuster weekend as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Manchester City on Saturday (Aug 23) early kick-off. A fixture that has served well for the Premier League fans, both City and Spurs will look to entertain in their latest meeting at the Etihad Stadium. While eyes will be on Man City’s new signings, Spurs will look to continue their impressive record in Manchester, having beaten both United and Saturday’s hosts last season. Ahead of the upcoming Saturday fixture, here are all the details, including Kick-off time, how to watch, team news and prediction.
Both City and Spurs have spent significant cash throughout the course of the summer transfer window with Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and other key additions. Spurs, on the other hand, splashed the cash on Mohammed Kudus and then turned the loan of Mathys Tel into a permanent transfer. So we can expect plenty of fireworks when it comes to the attacking departments of both sides.
ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is)
The Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash will kick start at 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time).
The Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on Star Sports Select HD1 in India.
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025, India's Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill to open, Sanju Samson at No.3; Tilak Varma to miss out
The Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app in India.
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know - full squads, complete fixtures, date, time, venue and other key details
Venue:Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Referee:Peter Bankes.
VAR:Andy Madley.
Josko Gvardiol, D, knock, doubt
Mateo Kovacic, M, achilles tendon, out until early October
Phil Foden, M, ankle, doubt
Rodri, M, muscle injury, return date not known
Savinho, F, knock, doubt
Dejan Kulusevski, M, knee, out until mid September
Destiny Udogie, D, muscle injury, doubt
James Maddison, M, ACL, out until 2026
Radu Dragusin, D, ACL, out until November
Manor Solomon, F, knock, doubt
GK: James Trafford
RB: Rico Lewis | CB: John Stones | CB: Ruben Dias | LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri
CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Nico Gonzalez | CM: Bernardo Silva
RW: Oscar Bobb | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Jeremy Doku
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence
CDM: Pape Matar Sarr | CDM: Archie Gray
RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Lucas Bergvall | LW: Brennan Johnson
CF: Richarlison
Considering Tottenham’s recent away performances at the Etihad Stadium we are predicting a 2-1 away win.