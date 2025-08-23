/Man City vs Spurs: All you need to know - Kick-off time, live streaming, team news, prediction and other key details

The Premier League is all set for a blockbuster weekend as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Manchester City on Saturday (Aug 23) early kick-off. A fixture that has served well for the Premier League fans, both City and Spurs will look to entertain in their latest meeting at the Etihad Stadium. While eyes will be on Man City’s new signings, Spurs will look to continue their impressive record in Manchester, having beaten both United and Saturday’s hosts last season. Ahead of the upcoming Saturday fixture, here are all the details, including Kick-off time, how to watch, team news and prediction.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Both City and Spurs have spent significant cash throughout the course of the summer transfer window with Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and other key additions. Spurs, on the other hand, splashed the cash on Mohammed Kudus and then turned the loan of Mathys Tel into a permanent transfer. So we can expect plenty of fireworks when it comes to the attacking departments of both sides.

When will the Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash kick off?

The Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash will kick start at 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time).

Which platform will broadcast the Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash in India?

The Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on Star Sports Select HD1 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash in India?

The Man City vs Spurs Premier League clash will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app in India.

Other key details

Venue:Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Referee:Peter Bankes.

VAR:Andy Madley.

Team News

Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol, D, knock, doubt

Mateo Kovacic, M, achilles tendon, out until early October

Phil Foden, M, ankle, doubt

Rodri, M, muscle injury, return date not known

Savinho, F, knock, doubt

Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski, M, knee, out until mid September

Destiny Udogie, D, muscle injury, doubt

James Maddison, M, ACL, out until 2026

Radu Dragusin, D, ACL, out until November

Manor Solomon, F, knock, doubt

Probable Starting XI

Manchester City (4-3-3)

GK: James Trafford

RB: Rico Lewis | CB: John Stones | CB: Ruben Dias | LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri

CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Nico Gonzalez | CM: Bernardo Silva

RW: Oscar Bobb | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Jeremy Doku

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CDM: Pape Matar Sarr | CDM: Archie Gray

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Lucas Bergvall | LW: Brennan Johnson

CF: Richarlison

Prediction

Considering Tottenham’s recent away performances at the Etihad Stadium we are predicting a 2-1 away win.