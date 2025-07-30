/Luke Shaw throws weight behind Amorim's hard line approach, says 'need to improve toxic, unhealthy culture'

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has backed under-fire manager Ruben Amorim as the club continues its pre-season in the United States. Speaking after United’s latest win against West Ham, Shaw highlighted the toxic and unhealthy culture in the team’s dressing room and insisted Amorim is doing his best to change it. United had a horrible 2024-25 season where they finished 15th in the Premier League and missed out on the Europa League title after defeat against Spurs in May.

Shaw backs Amorim

"It's not hard to see from the outside what it's been like," said Shaw.

"A lot of the time I've been here over the last few years, it's been extremely negative.

"It can be quite toxic to the environment, it's not healthy at all. We need an environment that's healthy, that's positive, that's got good energy and happiness. When you have all those things, you feel free and you express yourself more.

"Ruben brings demands. Mentality is a big thing. He talks a lot about it.

"He demands 100% and doesn't want anything less. If someone's doing 85-90%, it's not enough. I think, especially this year, if you're not doing the right things, you won't play,” the England defender added.

The Red Devils endured their worst season in the Premier League era, finishing with 42 points in 38 matches. They scored 44 goals and conceded 54, meaning for the second consecutive season, United ended with a negative goal difference. The club sacked Erik ten Hag in October and loaned out players like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

The club had already made plans for the upcoming season, signing players like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. On the other hand, players like Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Antony are out of Amorim’s plans.

The Red Devils will start their Premier League campaign on Sunday (Aug 17) with them facing Arsenal at Old Trafford in a high-voltage clash.