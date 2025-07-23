'Mohammed Siraj will be very good at...': Bumrah makes BIG revelation during Team India-Man United meet up

The Indian cricket team players met with Manchester United players before the start of the fourth Test between India and England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground
On Sunday (July 20), members of the Indian cricket team met with players Premier League club Manchester United. During the meetup, the players exchanged jerseys and pleasantries while engaging in some drills. With the caption 'United in Manchester', the BCCI shared several pictures of the meeting in which Indian Test captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant can be seen playing football with Manchester United in their training ground at Carrington. In one of the images which were also shared by Adidas, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj can be seen bowling to defender Harry Maguire. Images of the head coaches of the teams Ruben Amorim and Gautam Gambhir, who is a supporter of Manchester United, posing together also went viral on social media platforms. In other pictures, Gill posed with Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, Mohammed Siraj with Amad Diallo, Jasprit Bumrah having a light discussion with Mason Mount and Harry Maguire. There was also a joint photo of the two teams and their support staff.
During the meetup, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Karun Nair were asked a couple of quickfire questions on the sidelines. On being asked about who is all your time favourite Manchester United hero, Bumrah replied by taking name of former Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Karun said Cristiano Ronaldo. Next on to share their thoughts on which United player would make the best cricketer, the pacer replied by taking name of Mason Mount, while Karun said Matheus Cunha, who Manchester United recently signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. Lastly, when the duo were asked about who in the Indian cricket team will be the best footballer, Karun laughingly said that there is no one better than him, while Jasprit Bumrah made a startling revelation and said that all the members of the Indian cricket team are fond of Mohammed Siraj.