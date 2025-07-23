'Mohammed Siraj will be very good at...': Bumrah makes BIG revelation during Team India-Man United meet up

On Sunday (July 20), members of the Indian cricket team met with players Premier League club Manchester United. During the meetup, the players exchanged jerseys and pleasantries while engaging in some drills. With the caption 'United in Manchester', the BCCI shared several pictures of the meeting in which Indian Test captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant can be seen playing football with Manchester United in their training ground at Carrington. In one of the images which were also shared by Adidas, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj can be seen bowling to defender Harry Maguire. Images of the head coaches of the teams Ruben Amorim and Gautam Gambhir, who is a supporter of Manchester United, posing together also went viral on social media platforms. In other pictures, Gill posed with Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, Mohammed Siraj with Amad Diallo, Jasprit Bumrah having a light discussion with Mason Mount and Harry Maguire. There was also a joint photo of the two teams and their support staff.

