Liverpool won its second Premier League title, their 20th in England’s top-flight football, late last month after beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. A 5-1 win over the Spurs had over 60,000 fans in attendance jump out of their seats, causing a series of tremors, the Earth scientists at the University of Liverpool claim, per the latest report.

On April 27, Arne Slot’s team made light work of the struggling Spurs, languishing at the 16th spot on the points table, by hitting five goals in their title-winning home tie at Anfield. Liverpool winning the Premier League was significant to their rich history, but what was more consequential were the earth tremors felt during the game, especially during and after their player scored a goal.

The most significant tremor was caused by their midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s goal in the 24th minute, the team’s second, which registered a peak magnitude of 1.74 on the Richter scale. The Earth scientists at the University of Liverpool recorded the data using equipment usually used to detect earthquakes.

Per Callum Harrison, a seismologist at the British Geological Survey, a ‘very sensitive equipment’ measured the tremors felt, adding that the energy released at such events, while also mentioning Taylor Swift’s concerts last year, is comparable to small earthquakes usually generated by the crowd jumping or dancing.

“Seismic signals of this size have been observed at a number of concerts and sports fixtures over the past few years, including at Taylor Swift's concerts last year.

"Whilst the energy released at these events can be comparable to a small earthquake, it is generated by the crowd jumping or dancing and not from the creation of actual earthquakes,” Harrison said.

Meanwhile, Dr Antoine Septier, Dr Farnaz Kamranzad, and Professor Ben Edwards from the University's Department of Earth, Ocean and Environmental Sciences, in partnership with the club, conducted the study, with Professor Edwards saying,

"Much like natural seismic events, these goals produced bursts of ground-shaking, triggered by the sheer passion of Liverpool fans. Their enthusiasm was literally powerful enough to move the Earth."

More goals, more tremors

Per the report, the second-largest tremor recorded was 1.60, following Mohamed Salah’s goal in the second half, while Cody Gakpo's goal was measured at 1.03. Destiny Udogie’s own goal was 1.35, and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz’s disallowed equaliser earlier was at 0.64.

Besides, Dr Farnaz Kamranzad said that the tremors felt were small and not strong enough to be felt among the fans in the stands, but were still significant enough to leave a lasting impact at Anfield.

"Every cheer, every celebration, leaves a trace beneath our feet, a seismic fingerprint of collective joy, written into the Earth's memory long after the final whistle," she said.