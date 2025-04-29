Jurgen Klopp congratulated Liverpool on their Premier League title triumph, predicting a bright future for his former club. The squad that won a record-equalling 20th league title on Sunday, in Arne Slot's first season as manager, was almost entirely assembled by the German before he left last year.

Jurgen Klopp congratulates Liverpool

After his final game in May 2024, Klopp sang Slot's name on the pitch, something that was reciprocated by the Dutchman at Anfield.

"Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future!" Klopp wrote on Instagram on Monday, alongside a picture of the title celebrations at Anfield.

"Congratulations - YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone)."

He signed off "Thank you Luv", a reference to the phrase he chose to have printed on the front of his hoodie at his farewell to recognise the saying that made him feel at home in Liverpool.

Slot has frequently mentioned his gratitude for the quality of the squad he inherited from the German and thanked his predecessor after Sunday's 5-1 victory over Tottenham in an on-pitch interview before he broke into song.

Former Dortmund boss Klopp won the Champions League and Premier League among other silverware at Anfield.

He is now Red Bull's head of global soccer.

Slot reiterated in his post-match press conference that his predecessor had left a strong legacy.

"I think that is something not one manager ever did before. So that is what definitely helped me," he said.

"But apart from that, he helped me even more by the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team.

"The quality the players have was, I think, obvious for everyone. But the culture of hard work, the culture not only from the players, but also from the staff members, has been incredible."

