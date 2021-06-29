Football: Lionel Messi becomes Argentina's most-capped player

Argentine star Lionel Messi has broken yet another record for his country. The Argentina captain went past Javier Mascherano's tally to become the most-capped player for his country.

Lionel Messi achieved this feat against Bolivia during the Copa America match. The 34-year-old added an extra charm to his special night as he scored a brace in a 4-1 win over Bolivia.

The Argentine has now scored 75 goals for his country in his 148th appearance in white and blue colours.

Messi kicked off his international career in 2005, however, it was not an ideal debut for the 18-year-old Leo as he was sent off after swinging an arm in an opponent’s face.

With the win over Bolivia, Argentina have extended their unbeaten run for 17 games.

"I've been lucky enough to win everything at club level and individual level and it would be lovely also to win something with the national side,” the 34-year-old said on the eve of this year’s Copa. “That’s my dream.”

Lionel Messi's club, Barcelona, also took to Twitter to congratulate La Pulga for his achievement.

"A true legend, Leo! Congratulations", they tweeted.