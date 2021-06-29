Euro 2020: England and Germany bolt horns in a mouth-watering clash at Wembley Stadium

In spite of there being an authentic satiate of mouth-watering matches hurled by the notions of the framework in the UEFA Euro 2020 pre-quarterfinals, the one match everybody looked forward to was England versus Germany.

The celebrated history of the England-Germany football contention returns ages and comprises various epic clashes at the most terrific phase of the game. From celebration to distress, from brightness to discussion, this match between two of the behemoths of the game has seen everything.

Both England and Germany have plenty of skilled players in their positions.

Head-to-Head

Germany enjoys a minimal upper hand over England to the extent of the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 matches out of an aggregate of 32 games played between the two groups. England have overseen 13 triumphs against Germany and can cause inconvenience to their rivals.

The last match between the two European heavyweights occurred in 2017 and finished in a 0-0 impasse. The two teams have gone through advances as of late and should demonstrate their determination in this match.

England vs Germany

England have always lost a Euro knock-out match inside an hour and a half and will be determined to remedying their course against Germany. England have additionally lost three of the four knock-out matches that have been settled on penalties, with their past rout broadly incurred by Italy at Euro 2012.

Harry Kane had a brilliant 2020-21 season with Tottenham. The striker scored 23 goals in 35 matches and dominated the Premier League Golden Boot. Nonetheless, he has battled at Euro 2020 and is yet to score or record a help up until this point.

With Harry Kane not scoring for England, Raheem Sterling has demonstrated to be the player who can have an effect at Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate will trust he will do so again against Germany.

Germany have neglected to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games in international tournaments.

As Germany's top scorer at Euro 2020, Kai Havertz will be a player to pay special mind to in the impending game against England. Having begun in each and every game so far, Kai Havertz is plainly a crucial part of Germany's team and is probably going to keep his spot in the starting XI on Tuesday.

Toni Kroos will again call the shots in midfield for Germany in this UEFA Euro 2020 conflict. He will hope to release Robin Gosens or Joshua Kimmich down the wings. He has again amassed a 90% pass percentage regardless of this not being a vintage German team.

Prediction

England have more force right now, yet question marks over Gareth Southgate's framework and strategic nous remain, especially against significant level rivals.

All things considered, Germany are not the power side it used to be, and this ought to be a decent possibility for England to profit by a squeaking German defense.

This vows to be a nail-biting clash between two of Euro 2020s toughest groups, and it'll presumably be chosen by one goal, best case scenario.