/Former Man Utd teammates and Salford co-owners David Beckham, Gary Neville to visit India

Legendary Manchester United pair David Beckham and Gary Neville are set to visit India as they promote their English football side, Salford City FC, in an event. Neville and Beckham, who co-own the club along with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, are set for the promotion tour, just a month before Lionel Messi’s India visit. The club, which plays in the fourth tier of English football, has been owned by Manchester United’s former star players since 2014 and has been on a meteoric rise since.

Beckham, Neville to visit India

“Global partners play a vital role in helping us grow Salford City Football Club and connect with new audiences. This collaboration brings together two ambitious organisations united by a vision to elevate global sporting experiences. We’re excited for this opportunity with DreamSetGo to continue building Salford City’s international presence in the years ahead,” Neville said while speaking on the collaboration.

With the backing of DreamSetGo — a company known for creating premium sports experiences — the club hopes to expand its recognition in new markets, particularly in India, where football fandom has grown exponentially over the past decade.

Since taking over the club, Salford has been on the rise in English football. Last season, Salford finished seventh in the League 2 standings and narrowly missed out on a Playoff spot. The club is pushing for promotion and could soon become a top-flight Premier League side.

Beckham’s visit to India will be his first since the 2023 ODI World Cup, when he was in the nation. He attended the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand as Virat Kohli scored his 51st ODI ton. India won the match and booked their place in the World Cup before losing to Australia. Beckham was seen sharing moments with Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar before the match in his last visit.