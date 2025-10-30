/'We are going in the right direction,' Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox buoyed by recent performance

Manchester United are heading in the "right direction", according to sporting director Jason Wilcox as the Red Devils look to maintain an upturn in fortunes under Ruben Amorim. For the first time in the Poruguese's year-long reign, United have won three consecutive Premier League games to surge up to sixth in the table. Wilcox's appointment last year was one of a number of changes brought about by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a minority stake in the English giants.

United finished 15th in the Premier League during Ratcliffe's first full season in charge of football operations and missed out completely on European football for only the second time in 30 years.

However, Wilcox sees positive progress, even if there will be more "bumps in the road" in the club's quest to get back competing to win the Premier League and Champions League.

"We are going in the right direction," Wilcox said in an interview with the club's in-house media.

"We have a clear plan. I am sure there are going to be bumps in the road, but we have just got to make sure we stay calm irrespective of the noise outside."

After two seasons without Champions League football, a top-four finish to return to Europe's elite competition is imperative both for United's prestige and to comply with financial sustainability regulations.

Ratcliffe has been criticised for making swingeing cuts, including two rounds of redundancies, to balance the club's books.

But United still splashed out £200 million ($264 million) on a new forward line of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko in the transfer market.

That investment is beginning to bear fruit as Cunha netted his first goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Brighton, while Mbeumo has struck three times in the last two games.

"For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad," added Wilcox.

"We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward.

"It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team."

Mbeumo's fine form does cause one concern for Amorim as he is likely to miss a large chunk of United's busy festive period due to his participation with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo could also miss up to six Premier League games, including a derby against Manchester City, during the tournament which runs from December 21 to January 18.

"We are going to struggle a little bit, but we already knew that," said Amorim.

"Other players are going to have the opportunity to help us, they are understanding the way we want to play.