Football: Carlo Ancelotti re-joins Real Madrid on a three-year deal

Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid as head coach for a second spell on Tuesday after Zinedine Zidane resigned from the position last month. Previously, the Italian coach managed the Los Blancos side between 2013 and 2015.

Ancelotti left Premier League club Everton to re-join his former side (Real Madrid) on a three-year deal.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time,” Ancelotti said in a statement on the Everton website.

In his previous spell with Real Madrid, Ancelotti led the Spanish giants to 'La Decima', which means the 10th European Championship in 2014.

He has won the European Cup or Champions League on three occasions, having also led AC Milan to glory in 2003 and 2007.

"Carlo Ancelotti will be the new first team coach for the next three seasons," a brief Real Madrid statement read.

Zinedine Zidane penned down an emotional letter to fans before leaving Real.

He said: "For more than 20 years, from the first day I arrived in Madrid and wore the white shirt, you’ve shown me your love. I’ve always felt that there was something special between us. "I have now decided to leave and I want to properly explain the reasons. I’m going, but I’m not jumping overboard, nor am I tired of coaching. In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level. Right now, things are different. I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term.”