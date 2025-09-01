/Bayer Leverkusen sack head coach Erik ten Hag, reign lasts for mere two Bundesliga games

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Bayer Leverkusen manager after just two Bundesliga games. The news was confirmed by Leverkusen through its social media handle on Monday (Sep 1) as Ten Hag’s reign lasted mere two matches. The ex-United coach succeeded Xabi Alonso as the new boss after he left for Real Madrid in May.

Erik ten Hag sacked by Leverkusen

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Nobody wanted to take this step," Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes told the club website. "However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible."

The decision comes after Leverkusen were 2-0 and then 3-1 up in their away match against Werder Bremen. However, the match ended 3-3 against the 10-man Bremen, highlighting flaws in the team structure.

Earlier, Leverkusen had lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim on the opening weekend, setting up a tough start for the club under Ten Hag. However, the draw against Bremen was the last straw for the Dutchman when a decision was made on Monday.

Ten Hag signed a two-year contract to succeed Xabi Alonso as head coach in May after the Spaniard, who led Leverkusen to a league and cup double in 2023-24, was appointed Real Madrid boss.

"A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful, but we felt it was necessary," said Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro.

"We remain committed to achieving our goals for the season - and to do that, we need the best possible conditions at all levels and across the entire first team."

Ten Hag’s sacking is the fastest in the history of the Bundesliga, breaking the previous record of just five matches.