/AFCON: Senegal top group ahead of DR Congo as Tanzania make history

Senegal advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 as winners of their group on Tuesday, leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo facing a heavyweight tie against Algeria while Tanzania reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Sadio Mane's Senegal, African champions in 2022, defeated Benin 3-0 in Tangier to top Group D on goal difference ahead of the Leopards, who won by the same margin against Botswana in Rabat.

Abdoulaye Seck and Habib Diallo scored either side of half-time for the Lions of Teranga before skipper Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off. Cherif Ndiaye converted a penalty deep in injury time.

Ex-Chelsea playmaker Gael Kakuta, now based in Turkey, was in outstanding form with two goals and an assist as DR Congo saw off already-eliminated Botswana.

His backheel set up Nathanael Mbuku for the opener at Al Medina Stadium in Morocco's capital, and Kakuta then converted a penalty late in the first half.

Kakuta got his second and his team's third on the hour mark and the Leopards then had a fourth goal scored by Fiston Mayele ruled out by VAR for a handball.

It looked at one point as though Senegal and DR Congo might end the group stage with identical records, leaving open the possibility of a drawing of lots to decide their final positions.

In the end both finish with seven points from three games with Senegal on top by a difference of just two goals.

Pape Thiaw's team now have a kinder draw as they remain in Tangier for a last-16 tie on Saturday against the third-place finisher in Group E, either Burkina Faso or Sudan.

The Leopards, in contrast, must play 2019 champions Algeria next Tuesday with the winner of that potentially having to face Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

"We wanted a fourth goal to maybe force a drawing of lots, and we wanted to score as many goals as possible to try to win the group," said Sebastien Desabre, the Democratic Republic of Congo coach.

"It wasn't to be but I'm not disappointed, I'm proud. We have achieved the objective of reaching the last 16."

Benin's three points are enough for them to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

It will be just their second appearance in the AFCON knockout stages, with their reward a tie against Mohamed Salah's Egypt on Monday.

Nigeria stay perfect

Tanzania made history in progressing from their group for the first time, 45 years after their maiden AFCON appearance, by drawing 1-1 with fellow qualifiers Tunisia in Rabat.

Ismael Gharbi converted a penalty just before half-time for Tunisia and Feisal Salum levelled early in the second half.

Tanzania have still to win in 12 matches spanning four AFCON appearances. They squeezed into the round of 16 after two draws and one loss.

Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, five behind table-toppers Nigeria. Tanzania pipped Angola on goals scored for one of four places reserved for third-placed teams.

Raphael Onyedika scored twice as already qualified Nigeria overcame 10-man Uganda 3-1 in the other Group C match to maintain a 100 percent record after the group stage.

Paul Onuachu had given Nigeria the lead in the first half in Fes and Uganda suffered a huge blow on 56 minutes when goalkeeper Salim Magoola -- on as a substitute -- was red-carded for handling outside the area.

Onyedika then scored his two goals before Rogers Mato got a consolation for Uganda as they head home.

Tanzania now face a daunting task against hosts and title favourites Morocco in Rabat on Sunday, one day after Tunisia tackle Mali.

Nigeria will meet the third-placed team in Group F -- currently Mozambique -- on Monday in Fes.

"We did not have enough time to prepare the team, but worked together with the federation," said Argentina-born Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi, appointed only last month.

"I feel very proud, not just for myself, but for the country. To qualify is great for Tanzania.

"I hope this success will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players of the potential of Tanzanian football."

