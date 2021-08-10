Football: 'A new adventure for all five of us,' says Lionel Messi's wife

A photograph of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was posted on Roccuzzo's Instagram account on Tuesday (August 10), showing the couple seated in their private jet en route to Paris.

The caption attached to the photograph read "a new adventure for all five of us."

Messi has agreed to join French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) following his abrupt departure from Barcelona, his father said on Tuesday.

Messi established himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time during a glittering, trophy-laden career at Barcelona, the club he joined as a schoolboy.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, wept on Sunday (August 8) as he bade farewell to his boyhood team after the club said it could no longer afford to keep him because of La Liga's fair play rules.

The 34-year-old made his debut for Barcelona in 2003, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances for the first team.

Messi is the latest big-name arrival at PSG on a free transfer this summer.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino's side snapped up Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after he left Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid.