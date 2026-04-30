/FIFA World Cup 2026 | Haaland features in beer commercial, draws flak back home in Norway - WATCH

Norway's Erling Haaland is being called out for being part of a commercial for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Haaland played a pivotal role in FIFA sponsor and leading global alcoholic beverage firm Budweiser’s commerical for the upcoming Football World Cup which starts Jun 11. Haaland, playing his first world cup, felt 'resonated' with Budweiser's 'Let it pour' campaign but has faced backlash in his home country of Norway. Notably, any advertising related to alcoholic beverages is banned in Norway and the commerical won't be releasing in Haaland's home country. Norway are in Group I of the 48-team tournament along with France, Senegal, and Iraq.

Why Haaland is facing heat for Budweiser's Let it Pour commercial?

Dagbladet, Norway's leading newspaper, reported point of views of multiple organizations which work towards prevevnting usage of drug and alcohol in the country over Haaland being part of a beer commercial. Watch it below:

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"Someone who is concerned about health – which I feel Haaland is – chooses to be a marketing object for an alcohol brand. It is special that it happens during a period when he represents Norway, where alcohol advertising is illegal," Inger Lise Hansen of Actis told the newspaper.

"This is not about people not being allowed to drink beer when they watch a football match, but that it is our sports hero who is helping to advertise a product that leads to injuries and risks."

"I wish the Norwegian FA could put a stop to it. It is tragic that Haaland does not see how negative it is for children and young people. He is a great hero for many young people in many countries. It is challenging and very sad," Hanne Cecilie Widnes of IOGT - a voluntary organzatio which works towards drug prevention.

What did Haaland say about starring in beer commecial?

"In my first World Cup, I’m going to give it my all on the pitch, so Budweiser’s Let It Pour campaign really resonates with me because it reflects exactly how I feel about the tournament," the talismanic striker said in a press release.