Focus for Nathan Lyon is to play for next five years: Aussie spinner's long-time trainer and friend

Nathan Lyon is set to resume competitive cricket following his lengthy injury lay-off since the second Ashes Test this year. The Aussie veteran got sidelined for almost three months after suffering a calf injury during the Lord’s game. Ahead of his Marsh Cup return on Friday, Lyon admitted to struggling mentally during this period. His long-time trainer and friend, Tom Carter, believes Lyon is on the right track to recovery and ready for his second innings.

Although Lyon had penned his plans of winning an away series in both England and India, for which he has to be around till 2027, per the ICC’s FTP, Carter feels given how hardworking and determined Lyon is to return to playing for Australia, eyeing for next five years should be his goal.

"I've said that I want to win Test series in India and England. That's a massive driver. I know we're a while away, but there's no reason why I can't still chase that dream and be successful in India and England again," Lyon had said earlier.

Carter, who stood by Lyon during this dark hour, admitted the off-spinner dealt with shock and despair and felt helpless about missing out on playing away Ashes as he glued his eyes to TV for the remaining three Tests. Despite leading the Ashes 2-0 after the end of the second Test, Australia failed to win the series in England as they lost two of the three remaining matches.

"He's never been injured," Tom Carter - Lyon's long-time trainer, told cricket.com.au. "He was dealing with shock, then despair, and then he felt really helpless.

"I think he watched every ball and rode every moment in his living room," Carter added.

‘Time to reinvent himself

Carter said just like how England veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad have had prolonged careers, with Anderson, 41, eyeing an away India series in January 2024, Lyon can also work on his fitness and reinvent himself.

"You see (Jimmy) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad do it (play into their late-30s and early-40s) from a fast-bowling perspective in England," Carter said. "You've got to reinvent yourself physically; you've got to challenge yourself with different stimulus. But I have no doubt that he's more than capable of doing that.

"That's what our next focus is; that capacity to play another five years. I'm really confident, because of the way he applies himself, that he'll be able to do that.

"I have no doubt that time will fly by and we'll be talking about him leading us to victory in India and England,” Carter added.

Meanwhile, Lyon eyes return to the Australian side during the home Pakistan series.

