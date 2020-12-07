Floyd Mayweather to take on YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather on Sunday announced that he will take on highly-popular YouTube personality Logan Paul at an undisclosed venue early in 2021. No further details about the exhibition bout between Mayweather and Paul were released. The bout is set to be held on February 20.

The 43-year-old Mayweather has been out of the professional ring since fighting Andre Berto in 2015, the same year he took on Manny Pacquiao. In 2017, Mayweather locked horns with MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who had never boxed professionally before. The one-sided affair helped Mayweather took his incredible tally of win to loss at 50-0.

In 2017, Mayweather faced kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve, bout widely ridiculed but earned him a whopping $9 million.

ALSO READ: LeBron, Osaka, Mahomes among SI Sportspersons of the Year

Whereas for Logan Paul, his only boxing bout was against his YouTube rival, KSI, back in November 2019.

Paul had attracted worldwide criticism with his YouTube portfolio in 2017 after he posted a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan. YouTube decided to cut some business ties with Paul following the incident.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo set to renew stellar rivalry in Champions League

In November, Mayweather took to social media platform Instagram to tease a fight without any other details. Mayweather will be giving up six inches in height to the six-foot-two Paul. Tickets are priced between $25 and $70.

(With AFP Inputs)

