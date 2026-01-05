/Fit-again Shreyas Iyer returns as Mumbai captain ahead of New Zealand ODI series

Shreyas Iyer is set to return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff, and he will do so with added responsibility as captain of Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter will lead the side in their league match against Himachal Pradesh at the Jaipura Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Tuesday (Jan 6) marking his first competitive appearance in nearly three months.



The Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed on Monday (Jan 5) that Iyer will replace Shardul Thakur as captain for the remainder of the tournament after the all-rounder was ruled out due to injury. The fixture comes at an important time for Iyer, who is also preparing for India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand later this month.

Also read | IPL 2026 alert: Ravindra Jadeja in line to captain Rajasthan Royals

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iyer’s return follows a testing recovery period after he suffered a spleen injury during India’s tour of Australia. What was initially believed to be a minor issue later turned serious, resulting in Iyer being admitted to an Intensive Care Unit in Sydney, where he underwent a minor medical procedure. The setback kept him out of action longer than expected and forced a cautious approach to his rehabilitation.



Over the past few weeks, Iyer completed the final phase of his recovery under the supervision of the BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He spent 10 days at the facility and was cleared to resume competitive cricket after meeting all fitness benchmarks. As part of the Return to Play protocol, Iyer featured in a warm-up match at the centre on January 2, which played a key role in securing medical clearance.



“Shreyas Iyer will take over the leadership responsibilities in place of Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and is currently unavailable for selection,” the MCA said in an official statement.



Mumbai will also be bolstered by the availability of senior players Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, adding experience and depth to the squad at a crucial stage of the competition. The team is scheduled to play its final league match against Punjab on January 8, with Iyer expected to feature in that contest as well.