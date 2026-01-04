/IPL 2026 alert: Ravindra Jadeja in line to captain Rajasthan Royals

Inaugural IPL winner Rajasthan Royals have kicked off fresh speculation around their captaincy plans ahead of IPL 2026, and Ravindra Jadeja’s name is right at the centre of it. The franchise shared a cryptic post on social media on Sunday, which instantly caught fans’ attention. While no official announcement has been made, the timing of the post has led many to believe that Jadeja could be in line to lead the Royals next season.

Jadeja recently returned to the Rajasthan Royals following a major trade deal with the Chennai Super Kings. The same move saw Sanju Samson and Sam Curran head to CSK, leaving RR without a captain for IPL 2026. With the leadership spot open, Jadeja has emerged as a strong contender.

For Jadeja, this is a homecoming of sorts. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad during the early years of the IPL and played a role in their title-winning campaign in 2008 under Shane Warne. Now 37, the experienced all-rounder brings leadership maturity to a team that is rebuilding.

Jadeja has prior captaincy experience as well. He led Chennai Super Kings during the 2022 IPL season and has been part of multiple championship-winning teams with CSK. His calm approach and game awareness make him a reliable option to guide a relatively young RR squad.

Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag are seen as future leaders, but the franchise may prefer Jadeja’s experience to steady the ship for now.