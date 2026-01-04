LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Meet 5 batters to reach fastest 11,000 ODI runs

Published: Jan 04, 2026, 15:48 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 15:48 IST

Virat Kohli leads the list of fastest batters to 11,000 ODI runs, followed by Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, marking key batting milestones in ODI cricket history.

Virat Kohli (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 11,000 ODI runs during the 2019 World Cup clash against Pakistan at Manchester. He achieved the landmark in his 222nd innings on 16 June 2019, under immense pressure on the big stage during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma brought up 11,000 ODI runs against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on 20 February 2025. The Indian opener reached the milestone in his 261st innings, adding another major achievement to his long and consistent ODI career.

Sachin Tendulkar (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Sachin Tendulkar crossed 11,000 ODI runs against England at Kanpur on 28 January 2002. The batting legend reached the milestone in his 276th innings, continuing his remarkable journey as the most reliable run-scorer of his generation.

Ricky Ponting (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Ricky Ponting reached 11,000 ODI runs while facing India at Sydney on 24 February 2008. The former Australia captain achieved the feat in his 286th innings, underlining his dominance as one of the finest batters in ODI history.

Sourav Ganguly (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly (India)

Sourav Ganguly completed 11,000 ODI runs against England at Birmingham on 27 August 2007. The former India captain reached the milestone in his 288th innings, marking another proud moment in his elegant and influential ODI career.

