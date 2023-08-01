Fingers crossed that Bumrah doesn't get injured again, says Harbhajan ahead of India's Ireland T20Is

On Monday (July 31), the wait for the Indian cricket fans finally got over as Jasprit Bumrah's return was finalised. Bumrah, who has been out of international cricket since September 2022, was named as the captain of a second-stringed Indian team for the upcoming Ireland T20Is, in Dublin, next month. The Indian pacer's return was keenly awaited and his return is a huge blessing for Indian cricket ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India in October-November.

Bumrah's performance, and leadership, will be closely monitored as the ace pacer marks his much-awaited international return. After his name was announced in the squad for the Ireland T20Is, India's former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated Bumrah for his return and being named the captain but hopes he does not get injured again with the ODI WC just a few months away.

Sharing his views on the squad, Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel, "Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback. He was injured for a long time and his return was awaited. He has come back and has been made the captain straightaway. Congratulations to Jassi for becoming the captain and foremost for getting fit. I hope and keep my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again."

"He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him," Harbhajan added.

All eyes will be on Bumrah when India take on Ireland in the three T20Is next month. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is set to lead India in the forthcoming Asian Games in Japan, has been named as the speedster's deputy whereas the likes of Tilak Verma and Rinku Singh earned their maiden call-up. Apart from Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna has also made his comeback after a lengthy injury layoff.

India's squad for Ireland T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

