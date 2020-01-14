Finch, Warner slay India; Australia win first ODI by 10 wickets

Australia demolished India by ten wickets at the Wankhede on Tuesday with openers Finch and Warner hitting unbeaten centuries in the first one-day international in Mumbai.

The visitors chasing 255 to win wrapped up the match in just 37.4 overs scoring 258 with Warner unbeaten on 128 off just 112 balls and Flinch at the other end giving him company till the end scoring 110 in 114 balls.

Warner with three sixes and captain Finch with two sixes put the Indian bowling to the sword picking up 30 boundaries between them with Warner hitting 17 and Flinch 13 hits to the fence.

None of the Indian bowlers managed to scare the Aussies with Shami giving away 58 runs in 7.4 overs, and Bumrah being hit for 50 runs in his seven-over spell.

The Australian openers were especially severe on Thakur who was hit for 43 runs in his fiver-over spell. Kuldeep Yadav managed to keep the Aussies at bay but still leaked runs giving away 55 runs in his ten overs. Jadeja too couldn't make an impression conceding 41 runs in his eight overs.

Earlier, India managed 255 runs but failed to use up their quota of 50 overs, falling away in 49.1 overs.

After Rohit Sharma fell early(10 runs in 15 balls), Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched a 121-run partnership but after Rahul fell after hitting a patient 47 in 61 balls(4 boundaries) with India on 134, Dhawan too fell scoring 74 runs with India on 140 for 3, the other batsman failed to capitalise including captain Virat Kohli who managed just 16 falling to Zampa's spin.

Pant(28 runs) and Jadeja (25 runs) helped India to go past the 250-run mark but it clearly wasn't enough in the end.