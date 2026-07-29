/Plan 'crossed the line': FIFA faces backlash over proposal to sell part of World Cup business

FIFA has received massive backlash over its latest proposal to sell off part of its World Cup business to private investors, with UEFA, AFC and the English FA coming down hard on football’s governing body. On Tuesday, FIFA said it would retain a majority share in FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) but hoped to raise $4.2 billion later this year by 'carefully selecting long-term investors who will purchase minority, non-controlling interests'. Several reports suggest that the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, also sent a letter to all associations, saying that they will pocket $40 million for backing this plan, but must sign up by September 19.

"In total for the upcoming cycle starting as of January 1, 2027, each member association will have the possibility of access up to $40 million per member association under this proposal," said Infantino.



The Times, which broke the story first on Tuesday, said the sources opposed the plan and labelled it ‘pure bribery’. While UEFA issued a blunt statement regarding this proposed plan and was due to hold an emergency meeting later on Wednesday, the English FA and Asian football body condemned this idea, fearing the worst for the most-loved global sport.

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"Many in European football see FIFA's plans as an outright attack on football. I share this view. A line has been crossed here," Hans-Joachim Watzke, a vice-president of UEFA's executive committee, told Germany's Kicker.

‘None of Us Are Owners of Football’

UEFA, which has regularly criticised Infantino, said the plan "crosses a line".



"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade -- especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."



The European Union made no bones about its disdain for the plan.



"Hands off our game," Glenn Micallef, the EU commissioner for Sport, posted on X.

On the other hand, CONCACAF, which governs North and Central American football, said it was "deeply concerned by the lack of due process". The Asian Football Confederation also said it was "disappointed" it had not been consulted.