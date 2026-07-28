/Look Away Real Madrid Fans: Bayern CEO dismisses Olise transfer, brands Diaz sale ‘Foolish’

Look away, Real Madrid fans, as Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen dismisses Michael Olise's transfer to La Liga, adding that the playmaker would stay with the Bundesliga champions next season. He also quashed reports of fellow winger Luis Diaz joining Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, saying letting him go would be 'foolish'.

While Olise, who assisted five times in his maiden World Cup appearance, has been linked with Real Madrid for weeks, Diaz was rumoured to be joining several top European stars in Saudi Arabia for big money. The Bayern boss shut down all speculation of the club’s star wingers switching clubs before the transfer window closes.

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"It's surprising to see what gets said when you know the truth yourself; it's interesting," the 58-year-old said during a press club event in Munich.



Smashing all reports of Madrid sending massive bids for a potential future Ballon d’Or winner, Dreesen said Olise would "obviously" be at Bayern next season, adding he received "zero" calls from Real "and not a single letter, fax or email either."



Meanwhile, when asked about Diaz, Dreesen said, "The same applies there: no calls, nothing else.



"We'd be foolish to do so. We have such a good team; let them play and score goals."



The two star forwards joined in 2024 (Olise) and 2025 (Diaz) on deals which expire in 2029.

Will Kane Stay or Leave?

The Bayern CEO also addressed rumours surrounding England captain Harry Kane's future at the club. Dreesen was confident that Kane would extend his contract at the club, which is set to expire at the end of next season.



"There's a strong desire (to extend) on both sides. We'll have to see how that desire aligns."

