/Rodri out after back surgery as Gvardiol signs new five-year Man City contract

In a blow to Manchester City ahead of their curtain-raiser against AFC Bournemouth, their World Cup-winning midfielder Rodri has been sidelined for a short period after undergoing surgery on his back, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday (Jul 28). On the other hand, in a boost to the team’s future, centre-back Josko Gvardiol signed a new five-year contract, joining the likes of Phil Foden and Abdukodir Khusanov in signing contract extensions.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, who won the Player of the Tournament award in Spain’s title-winning run in North America, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

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"Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery," the Premier League club said in a statement. "The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation."



Rodri, who has one year left on his contract, has endured a series of fitness problems since suffering a serious knee injury almost two years ago.

Speaking at a press conference last week, new Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said he was "not worried" about Rodri’s situation.



"He needs to recover, and then he will be back here with us," the Italian said before Rodri's operation.

Gvardiol Pens New Five-Year Deal

The club, however, received a massive boost with Gvardiol’s decision to extend his contract at Man City, the Premier League club said. The Croatia international, whose previous deal had two years left to run, is now committed until 2031, with the option of an additional 12 months.



Gvardiol, the central defender who has made 122 appearances since arriving from RB Leipzig for £77 million ($102 million) in 2023, had also been linked (alongside Rodri) with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.



"As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted," said the 24-year-old. "The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one, and the club provide absolutely everything for players. It's the best club in the world to be at."



Out of action for four months with a broken leg, Gvardiol returned to action in May this year and also featured in Croatia’s World Cup campaign.

