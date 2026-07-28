/‘The only job I wanted’: Zinedine Zidane takes over as France head coach

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as France's new head coach, succeeding Didier Deschamps, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Tuesday (July 28). Widely touted to replace the outgoing Deschamps, who took over in 2012 and helped the national team win its second FIFA World Cup six years later in 2018, Zidane said, "this is the only job" he wanted. Zidane, 54, had long been viewed as the leading candidate for the role and had been waiting for an opportunity to take charge of the national team for several years.

Meanwhile, Deschamps’ last assignment, the concluded World Cup in North America, saw France finish fourth after losing 6-4 to England in the third-place playoff. Earlier, France lost to the eventual winners, Spain, in the first semifinal.



"For me, it's an immense joy... being able to become the coach of this French team. I don't have any other words," said Zidane, who signed a four-year contract. "I'm holding myself back because I have so many emotions inside me. I'm ready for the challenge, that's what drives me today."

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Zidane and Deschamps were both part of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad – their first world title, and the veteran midfielder has been readying himself for the role since leaving La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2021.



"The France job was the only one I wanted," Zidane said at his unveiling in Paris. "I've had offers over these four or five years to take charge of a club, and I turned them all down for the French national team."



The former playmaker, who played for several top clubs across Europe during his playing days, has coached only one club, Real Madrid, across two different stints. At Madrid, he achieved an unprecedented record in the competition’s modern era – winning Champions League titles in three

consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018).



"I think it's a completely different job, that's for sure," said Zidane. "I've experienced the club side of it. Now this is something new for me, but it doesn't scare me."



1998 Ballon d’Or winner Zinedine Zidane follows in the footsteps of former international team-mates Laurent Blanc, who coached the national side from 2010 to 2012, and Deschamps.



"I'm going to give everything so that this team keeps on winning. That's it, the only thing that drives me is being able to work for this France team and making sure it keeps on winning.



"'DD' (Deschamps) is 'DD', Blanc was Blanc and 'Zizou' is 'Zizou'.



"I will do things the way I know how to do them,” said France’s new head coach.

