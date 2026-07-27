/59 & still scoring: Japan’s ‘King Kazu’ nets first goal since 2022 | Gravitas

There is an old saying, “Age is just a number,” and Japan’s football icon Kazuyoshi Miura has proved exactly that.

At 59, the legendary striker found the net for the first time in nearly four years, helping Fukushima United cruise to a 7-0 victory in an Emperor’s Cup qualifier.

Playing in an incredible 41st professional season, the man fans know as “King Kazu” raced into the box, beat two defenders to the ball, and calmly finished a pinpoint cross in the 52nd minute.

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The goal marked another remarkable milestone in a career that has stretched across four decades.

He later said the finish came from being in the right place at the right time, adding that he wanted to justify the faith shown by his coach and teammates.

From making his professional debut in Brazil in 1986 to playing in Italy, Croatia, Australia, and Portugal, the Japanese forward has inspired generations.

He also played a key role in popularising professional football in Japan after the J-League’s launch in 1993.