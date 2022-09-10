FIFA World Cup final stadium passes assessment with first sell-out crowd ahead of high-profile competition

Fans were offered a sneak peek into what the stadium that will be used for the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup will look like brimming with fans.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium, which can entertain up to 80,000 fans, recently welcomed them in hordes as the entire stadium was chock-full of fans waiting to watch the Egyptian and the Saudi Arabian champions go toe-to-toe against each other.

Merely 72 days away from the start of the highly-anticipated international footballing festival, the stadium announced that they had sold out all their available seats to fans to enjoy the clash between Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek SC.

In addition to the game, which went down to penalties that ended 4-1 after the two teams drew with one goal apiece, fans were also offered the pleasure of watching Egyptian superstar singer, composer and actor Amr Diab in his element in a pre-match concert.

It is interesting to note that the visiting Egyptian and Saudi fans were required to apply for a special fan ID known as the Hayya card, which is something that every fan visiting the country to watch the action unfold in person will have to acquire.

The stadium, which is worth a whopping $675 million, was the last pitch to be inaugurated by the Qatari officials. Furthermore, there are no more games scheduled to take place before the start of the World Cup.

The club-friendly was organised as a test run to make sure that there were no snags in security and the border immigration system.

It also served to be the first assessment of the multi-billion dollar driverless metro train network that will shoulder the responsibility of ferrying more than a million fans across Doha over the course of the international tournament.