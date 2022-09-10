He has no idea about football: Mainz sporting director slams Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for sacking Tuchel

Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel earlier this week after their shock defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champios League. Tuchel, who joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and guided the club to a memorable Champions League triumph in the same season.

He also won the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea but was not spared by the new ownership at the club after the poor start to the ongoing season. Chelsea are currently at the sixth spot on the Premier League table after six games this season and lost their opening game in the Champions League.

Many believe it was a harsh decision from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to sack Tuchel as the manager despite his credentials and his previous record. Christian Heidel, the sporting director of German club Mainz has now slammed Boehly stating that the American businessman has no idea about football.

Heidel worked with Tuchel during his first stint with Mainz and knows the German manager well. The Mainz sporting director lashed out at Boehly and said Chelsea will regret this season as they won't get a good coach quickly.

"The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football. It was purely an investor’s decision," he told German outlet BILD.

"Someone who has no idea about football probably thought that sixth place wasn’t good enough for him and said: ‘Then let’s try another coach.’ After only six games, I can’t think of any other reason. But Chelsea will bitterly regret this decision – they won’t get such a good coach again so quickly," he added.

As per reports, Tuchel's indifferences with Boehly over signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United played a role in his sacking. Boehly reportedly was keen on bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge but Tuchel turned down the proposal as he didn't want the 37-year-old in his squad.

Chelsea are after Brighton manager Graham Potter to replace Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and have reportedly already agrees terms with the highly-rated English football coach to take over at the London club.