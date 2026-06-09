A historic sixth FIFA World Cup appearance for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could set the stage for a long-awaited international showdown between two of football’s most iconic rivals. Given their ages and current club commitments with Inter Miami and Al Nassr, the 2026 tournament may represent the final opportunity for the pair to meet on football’s biggest stage.

While Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other numerous times at club level, they have never met in a competitive World Cup match for their national teams. The expanded 2026 tournament could finally change that.

Group Stage fixtures

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Argentina, led by Messi, have been drawn into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Their group-stage fixtures are scheduled for Jun 16, Jun 22 and Jun 27 respectively.

If Argentina finish top of the group, as many expect, they would face the runner-up from Group H, which includes Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, in the Round of 32 on Jul 4.

Portugal, captained by Ronaldo, begin their campaign in Group K against DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia on Jun 17, Jun 23 and Jun 27.

If Portugal also secure first place in their group, they would advance to a Round of 32 encounter against teams from Groups D, E, I, J or L.

How can Messi and Ronaldo meet in knockouts?

The most straightforward route to a meeting between Argentina and Portugal would see both nations win their groups and then progress through the Round of 32 and Round of 16. In that scenario, they would meet in a quarterfinal.

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Which records could they break in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Messi enters the tournament already holding several World Cup records. He owns the records for most World Cup appearances (26 matches) and most minutes played (2,314), surpassing Paolo Maldini during the 2022 tournament.

He is also Argentina’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 13 goals and sits just three behind Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16. That is one record Messi has a good chance of breaking as he looks to add to his achievements.

Ronaldo does not hold many World Cup records, but he could still break some in 2026. If Argentina gets eliminated early while Portugal go deep into the tournament, Ronaldo could set new records for most World Cup matches and minutes played.

However, with eight World Cup goals to his name, he would need an exceptional tournament to surpass Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.