/‘Beat the Heat’ — Why FIFA is introducing mandatory hydration breaks for World Cup 2026

Football’s governing body (FIFA) has introduced several new initiatives for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The most significant is the introduction of hydration breaks midway through each half. FIFA announced in December last year that all 104 matches will see a 'three-minute' mandatory pause in each half to balance rising temperatures during the extended 48-team tournament held across the US, Canada and Mexico.

In recent years, several major tournaments introduced drink breaks during games, but they were either allowed after the match referee’s permission or after a certain temperature threshold had been met. However, FIFA’s call to expand drinks breaks to all World Cup matches this time has been made after consultation with team coaches and broadcasters. This way, the governing body vows to look after the players’ welfare during the tournament.

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What led to this decision?

Even though FIFA has faced criticism over this decision, certain episodes last year during the revamped Club World Cup in the US forced the organisers to bring in this mandatory change. Several A-Listers, including coaches and players like Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, were critical of the playing conditions, with the superstar admitting to feeling ‘dizzy’ while playing in soaring temperatures, which he described as ‘very dangerous’.



Three of Chelsea's games during that tournament were played around the same time (June and July) last year, with weather warnings urging people to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.



The then-Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca also admitted to having cut short training sessions amid ‘code red’ heat warnings in Philadelphia last June, one of the 16 venues scheduled to host FIFA World Cup matches. On the other hand, Spain’s Marcos Llorente said he felt ‘terribly hot’, adding, ‘My toes were sore, and my nails were hurting’ after featuring in Atletico Madrid’s 0-4 defeat at the hands of UCL champions PSG in California.

