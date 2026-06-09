/FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Neymar play in Brazil's opening match against Morocco? Here's what we know

Brazil has received positive news ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Neymar making significant progress in his recovery from a calf injury. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that the forward's latest medical examination showed improvement in line with expectations. Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, suffered a grade-two calf muscle tear last month and was initially expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Following a new scan conducted on Monday (June 8), the CBF said that the 34-year-old is responding well to treatment and will continue his rehabilitation and physical conditioning program under the supervision of the national team's medical staff. The injury has already ruled Neymar out of Brazil's recent warm-up victories over Panama and Egypt. However, the latest update has increased hopes that he could return in time for Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.

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The Santos star has endured a series of injury setbacks in recent years, including a serious ACL and meniscus injury suffered while representing Brazil against Uruguay in October 2023. Fitness issues also disrupted his spell with Al Hilal before he returned to Santos in early 2025. With 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil, Neymar is aiming to feature in his fourth World Cup after previously playing in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions. Brazil, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, will also face Scotland and Haiti during the group stage.

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