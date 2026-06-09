/FIFA 2026 | ‘Playing for both of us’: Scotland captain Robertson pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has revealed that he will carry the memory of his late former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota with him at the FIFA World Cup 2026, after receiving an emotional letter from the late forward’s widow, Rute Cardoso, ahead of the tournament. Robertson had previously said that Jota was among the first people he thought about when Scotland booked their place at the World Cup in November, according to Reuters.

As part of FIFA’s “Letters That Unite” campaign, Robertson shared a touching message from Cardoso on Monday. In the letter, she reflected on the close friendship between the two players, recalling the experiences, challenges, conversations and dreams they shared throughout their careers.

"Diogo often spoke of you, of the friendship you built, the battles you fought together, the challenges, the laughter, the conversations about football and about dreams," the letter read, as quoted by Reuters.

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"The World Cup was one of those dreams, a dream that the two of you nurtured side by side with the same passion with which you took to the pitch. When I heard your words and learnt what you felt on that day when Scotland qualified for the World Cup after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch. By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won't be going alone; you'll be taking his dream with you too," he added.



"I'm not only just playing for me, I'm playing for both of us," he said.

Jota tragically lost his life in a car accident in Spain in July last year at the age of 28. His brother, Andre Silva, was also killed in the crash.

Scotland begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Jun 13 against Haiti in Group C, before taking on Morocco and Brazil in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

Scotland's World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly



Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar and Kieran Tierney



Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Tyler Fletcher, Ben Gannon-Doak, John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Scott McTominay



Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland and Ross Stewart