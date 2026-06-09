/FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran alleges ticket allocation withdrawn days before tournament, leaving fans in limbo

The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) has accused organisers of withdrawing its allocated World Cup tickets just days before the tournament begins, leaving many supporters who had already arranged travel plans unable to attend Iran’s matches. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday (June 11), with Iran scheduled to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium on June 21, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

In a statement released on Tuesday (June 9), FFIRI said it had already started distributing tickets through the official process before being informed that the allocation would no longer be available to Iranian fans. The federation said that many supporters had already booked flights and accommodation based on the announced ticketing arrangements. It described the decision as unfair and contrary to the principles of equality and inclusivity that should govern international sporting events.

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FFIRI also expressed concern that political considerations may have influenced the decision, raising questions about non-sporting interference in the organisation of football’s biggest tournament. Under FIFA regulations, each participating federation receives 8% of match tickets to distribute among its supporters. While FFIRI did not identify who made the decision, it called on FIFA to uphold neutrality, fairness, and established rules to ensure all participating nations are treated equally.

FIFA had not issued an immediate response to the federation’s claims. Iran’s World Cup preparations have been complicated by regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran earlier this year. Concerns over visa approvals and security led the team to relocate its base camp from Arizona to Mexico.

Although U.S. authorities eventually granted visas to all Iranian players last week, several members of the team’s staff reportedly did not receive travel approval. On Tuesday, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said he held a positive meeting with FFIRI President Mehdi Taj after the team arrived at its tournament base in Mexico. FIFA stated it would continue working closely with the Iranian delegation to ensure a smooth World Cup experience.