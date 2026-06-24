/FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage guide: Which teams have qualified, format and full schedule

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage is beginning to take shape as teams secure places in the historic expanded tournament's Round of 32. The tournament features 48 teams for the first time, introducing a new Round of 32 stage before the traditional Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoff, and final.

What is the format of the World Cup knockouts?

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-place finishers, advance to knockouts. The knockout phase begins with round of 32, introduced for the first time at a World Cup after the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams. Then comes the round of 16, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and a playoff for third place. The final is on July 19.

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Tournament schedule

Group stage: June 11 to June 27

June 11 to June 27 Round of 32: June 28 to July 3

June 28 to July 3 Round of 16: July 4-7

July 4-7 Quarterfinals: July 9-11

July 9-11 Semifinals: July 14-15

July 14-15 Bronze medal match: July 18

July 18 Final: July 19

What are the rule changes for the tie-breaker criteria at the 2026 World Cup?

FIFA is using head-to-head records instead of goal difference as the primary tie-breaker for teams level on points for the first time at a World Cup. Haiti, Turkiye, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama have been eliminated because they are unable to catch the third-placed teams in their respective groups, as they lost to those teams.

Tie-breaker criteria for World Cup groups

According to FIFA’s rules for the tournament, if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points after the group stage ends, the following criteria, in the order below, will be applied to determine the ranking:

Step one

Greatest number of points gained in the group matches.

Superior goal difference in the group matches between the teams concerned (head-to-head).

Greatest number of goals scored in the group matches between the teams concerned (head-to-head).

If the teams are still tied, the criteria below apply:

Step two

Superior goal difference across all group matches.

Greatest number of goals scored across all group matches.

Highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained.

If the teams somehow still cannot be separated, then the following criteria apply:

Step three

The two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA world rankings."

Criteria for the eight best third-placed teams

The eight best teams among those ranked third will be determined as follows:

Greatest number of points gained in all group matches.

Goal difference resulting from all group matches.

Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches.

Highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained in all group matches.

The two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA world rankings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Photograph: (WION)

Teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Mexico (Group A)

Mexico became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage after defeating South Korea 1-0 and securing top spot in Group A.

USA (Group D)

The United States booked a Round of 32 place following a 2-0 win over Australia after opening with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Germany (Group E)

Germany reached the knockout stage after a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, continuing their strong comeback campaign.

Argentina (Group J)

Argentina sealed qualification with a 2-0 victory over Austria as Lionel Messi scored twice and became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 18 goals.

France (Group I)

France secured a place in the knockout rounds after a 3-0 victory over Iraq, powered by another Kylian Mbappe brace.

Norway (Group I)

Norway returned to the World Cup in style, clinching qualification with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Colombia (Group K)

Colombia advanced after edging DR Congo 1-0, following an impressive opening victory against Uzbekistan.

Teams eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026

Haiti (Group C)

Haiti became the first team eliminated after losses to Brazil and Scotland.

Turkiye (Group D)

Turkiye exited following defeats against Paraguay and Australia.

Tunisia (Group F)

Tunisia's heavy losses against Sweden and Japan ended their World Cup campaign.

Jordan (Group J)

World Cup debutants Jordan were eliminated after defeats against Austria and Algeria.

Panama (Group L)