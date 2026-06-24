/Ronaldo vs Messi at FIFA World Cup 2026? Ticket prices explode ahead of potential Portugal-Argentina quarterfinal

Few matchups in world soccer can generate as much excitement as a potential FIFA World Cup showdown between Argentina and Portugal. On one side stands the reigning World Cup champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. On the other is Portugal, a European powerhouse captained by Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has been sensational at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, already scoring five goals and guiding Argentina to two victories. Ronaldo added to the excitement on Tuesday, netting two goals in Portugal’s dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan to help secure the team’s first win of the tournament.

With both legends still shining on soccer’s biggest stage, fans are already eyeing a possible quarterfinal clash between their nations on July 11 in Kansas City. That anticipation is having a dramatic effect on ticket prices. The lowest-priced ticket available on the secondary market for the potential quarterfinal matchup soared to nearly $4,300 on SeatGeek as of Tuesday afternoon. Following Portugal’s victory over Uzbekistan, the entry price reportedly jumped by more than $500.

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By comparison, ticket prices for the other remaining World Cup matches scheduled in Kansas City are significantly lower. The get-in price for Netherlands vs. Tunisia sits around $620, Austria vs. Algeria is approximately $500, and a Round of 32 matchup is available for roughly $1,800. Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket listed for the quarterfinal reached nearly $45,000. A meeting between Argentina and Portugal remains far from certain.

Argentina must first win two knockout-stage matches to reach the quarterfinals. Portugal’s path is even more complex, requiring the team to finish atop Group K and then win two knockout matches of its own. A crucial factor could be Saturday’s group-stage showdown between Colombia and Portugal. The winner is expected to claim first place in Group K and secure a favourable position on the Kansas City side of the bracket. Additionally, the eventual Group B winner, likely Canada or Switzerland, could pose a significant challenge during the knockout rounds.