FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador?

FIFA World cup 2022 is all set to get underway on Sunday, November 20th in Qatar, with the host nation facing Ecuador in the first match of the tournament. This mega event promises to deliver an unimaginable experience for all its viewers, be the ones watching it live inside the stadium or at home. To find out where you can watch the matches live on TV or online, go through this article.

When is the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador from Group A at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What time will the match be telecast?

The match will begin at 21:30 PM IST after the opening ceremony is conducted, where a few global and one Indian superstar is set to perform.

Where can we watch the match live?

In India, fans can enjoy the superlative experience of watching the FIFA World Cup on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. While those who wish to watch it online, can go to the Jio Cinema app or website and watch it for free.

Here have a look at the squads of both teams –

Qatar’s World Cup squad -

Goalkeepers ﻿- Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barshim, Youssef Hassan

Defenders﻿ - Pedro Miguel, Mosab Kheder, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Muhammad, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Jaber

Midfielders ﻿- Ali Assadalla, Assim Madibo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al Hajri, Mustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem

Attackers ﻿- Naif Al Hadhrami, Ahmed Aladdin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Muhammad Muntari, Khaled Mounir

Ecuador’s World Cup squad –

Goalkeepers - Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez

Defenders - Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, William Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios , Jackson Porozo

Midfielders - Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Gruezo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jhegson Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Kevin Rodriguez