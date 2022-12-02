FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: From qualified teams, schedule to live telecast - All you need to know
There has been plenty of action and drama in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 edition. The tournament started on November 20 and has been living up to expectations so far. The Round of 32 will be over on Friday (December 02) as the focus now shifts to the Round of 16. Thus, the tournament is set to get more competitive and will throw in more surprises for the football fans, worldwide, in the next round.
Talking about the last 16 round, pre-tournament favourites such as Brazil, Argentina, England, Croatia, Portugal have all qualified whereas some big teams such as last edition's semi-finalists Belgium and 2014 champions Germany have bowed out of the competition in the group stage itself. Teams such as Japan and Morocco have topped their respective groups whereas Australia also got through the R-16 for the second time in their history, beating Denmark.
Ahead of all the action in the Round of 16, here are the teams that have qualified so far and the entire schedule:
Group winners: England, France, Argentina, Netherlands, Japan, Morocco
Second-placed: Senegal, Poland, Australia, USA, Croatia, Spain
Final position yet to be confirmed: Brazil and Portugal
On the other hand, as many as six teams -- such as Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia in Group G, and Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay from Group H -- are still in the race to seal the two remaining spots.
Full schedule of Round of 16:
|DATE
|TEAM 1
|TEAM 2
|VENUE
|TIMINGS (IST)
|Dec 3
|NED
|USA
|Khalifa International Stadium
|8:30 PM
|Dec 4
|Argentina
|Australia
|Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
|12:30 AM
|Dec 4
|France
|Poland
|Al Thumama Stadium
|8:30 PM
|Dec 5
|England
|Senegal
|Al Bayt Stadium
|12:30 AM
|Dec 5
|Japan
|Croatia
|Al Janoub Stadium
|8:30 PM
|Dec 6
|Group G topper
|Group H 2nd
|Stadium 974
|12:30 AM
|Dec 6
|Morocco
|Spain
|Education City Stadium
|8:30 PM
|Dec 7
|Group H topper
|Group G 2nd
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|12:30 AM
Live Streaming and telecast details
Just like so far, Sports 18 will broadcast the Round of 16 games. The live stream will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
Expect more twists and turns in the next round of the showpiece event in Qatar.