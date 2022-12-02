FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: From qualified teams, schedule to live telecast - All you need to know

There has been plenty of action and drama in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 edition. The tournament started on November 20 and has been living up to expectations so far. The Round of 32 will be over on Friday (December 02) as the focus now shifts to the Round of 16. Thus, the tournament is set to get more competitive and will throw in more surprises for the football fans, worldwide, in the next round.

Talking about the last 16 round, pre-tournament favourites such as Brazil, Argentina, England, Croatia, Portugal have all qualified whereas some big teams such as last edition's semi-finalists Belgium and 2014 champions Germany have bowed out of the competition in the group stage itself. Teams such as Japan and Morocco have topped their respective groups whereas Australia also got through the R-16 for the second time in their history, beating Denmark.

Ahead of all the action in the Round of 16, here are the teams that have qualified so far and the entire schedule:

Group winners: England, France, Argentina, Netherlands, Japan, Morocco

Second-placed: Senegal, Poland, Australia, USA, Croatia, Spain

Final position yet to be confirmed: Brazil and Portugal

On the other hand, as many as six teams -- such as Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia in Group G, and Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay from Group H -- are still in the race to seal the two remaining spots.

Full schedule of Round of 16:

DATE TEAM 1 TEAM 2 VENUE TIMINGS (IST) Dec 3 NED USA Khalifa International Stadium 8:30 PM Dec 4 Argentina Australia Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium 12:30 AM Dec 4 France Poland Al Thumama Stadium 8:30 PM Dec 5 England Senegal Al Bayt Stadium 12:30 AM Dec 5 Japan Croatia Al Janoub Stadium 8:30 PM Dec 6 Group G topper Group H 2nd Stadium 974 12:30 AM Dec 6 Morocco Spain Education City Stadium 8:30 PM Dec 7 Group H topper Group G 2nd Lusail Iconic Stadium 12:30 AM

Live Streaming and telecast details

Just like so far, Sports 18 will broadcast the Round of 16 games. The live stream will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.