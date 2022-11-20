FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar vs. Ecuador prediction and fantasy tips: Who will win tournament opener?

Qatar vs Ecuador Form and Head to Head stats

Qatar and Ecuador have previously faced each other off three times, with one victory each in the head-to-head matches. The first encounter between the teams took place in February 1996 and finished in a 1-1 draw. A week later, the South American Giants, Ecuador, won the second game 2-1.

In their most recent clash, Qatar won 2-1 in an exciting match in October 2018. Ecuador had two red cards throughout the game, but they responded well, and they ultimately came in second place. It's interesting to note that nine players from that game are now on Qatar's team.

Qatar vs Ecuador group prediction

As they are paired with the Netherlands and the African Champions Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador are both the least likely teams in Group A to go to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. However, because both sides will be prepared for the big game, the outcome will be interesting to watch.

The outcome will have an impact on both teams' subsequent games as they try to advance to the next round. On November 25, Ecuador will play the Netherlands; the next day, Senegal. On the same day, Qatar will play the same opponents in reverse order.

Qatar vs. Ecuador predicted lineup

Qatar (4-4-2), Qatar predicted lineup: (Goal Keeper) Al Sheeb; (Defenders) Hassan, Khoukhi, Salman, Kheder; (Midfielders) Hatem, Boudiaf, Waad, Assadalla; (Strikers or Attackers) Ali, Al-Haydos

Ecuador (4-3-3), Equador lineup: Dominguez; Arboleda, Arreaga, Castillo, Palacios; Cifuentes, Franco, Gonzalez, Mendez; Estrada, Mena