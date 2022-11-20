LIVE| Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS star Jungkook and India's Nora Fatehi to perform in opening ceremony
FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off with a glittery opening ceremony.
Story highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 will get underway on Sunday (November 20) with a glittery opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. BTS star Jungkook and India's Nora Fatehi among others are set to light up the opening ceremony which will be followed by the tournament opener between Qatar and Ecuador. The opening ceremony is all set to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday with millions across the world expected to remain glued to their TV screens to catch the spectacle live.
Qatar, the host nation, will lock horns with Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium after the opening ceremony. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start in the competition.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will kisk off at around 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 20. FIFA has not officially announced the full list of performers but BTS star Jungkook and Indian actress Nora Fatehi are among the celebrities set to steal the limelight in the opening ceremony.