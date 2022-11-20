LIVE| Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS star Jungkook and India's Nora Fatehi to perform in opening ceremony

FIFA World Cup 2022 will get underway on Sunday (November 20) with a glittery opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. BTS star Jungkook and India's Nora Fatehi among others are set to light up the opening ceremony which will be followed by the tournament opener between Qatar and Ecuador. The opening ceremony is all set to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday with millions across the world expected to remain glued to their TV screens to catch the spectacle live.