FIFA World Cup 2022 | England vs. Iran match preview, fantasy tips & predictions, who will seize the night?
FIFA World Cup 2022 | England vs. Iran match preview & predictions, who will seize the night?
Story highlights
England and Iran will meet for Group B opener. Is England set to clinch the victory to set itself off the trail to end the 56 year FIFA championship drought. or will Iran seize the game? Read the match preview and predictions
England and Iran will meet for Group B opener. Is England set to clinch the victory to set itself off the trail to end the 56 year FIFA championship drought. or will Iran seize the game? Read the match preview and predictions
Day 2 Group B opener, England and Iran Form
Group B matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to kick off with England's head to head against Iran. The Group B opener is crucial for England to end the 56-year drought as the team last won the championship in 1966. England is fastening its belts and is sure to give its best shot to reclaim the international football arena by grabbing the greatly desired FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time. The English football manager Gareth Southgate is hoping to perform better this time as in last FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, the team made a semifinal exit. England in Group B is placed alongside USA, Wales and Iran. Meanwhile, Iran will not let the fervor die down anytime soon with the head coach pulling all the strings. The team is certainly focusing to buy a place in the knockout stage for the first time. It will be interesting to see the duo meet face-to-face for their first-ever competitive meeting.
ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs. Netherlands match prediction & fantasy tips: Who will win the face-off?
England vs. Iran, Head to Head
It will be the first time England and Iran will lock horns in a competitive game. This match is definitely going to be a cliffhanger as fandom will be sitting on edge as England and Iran come together for a faceoff. The two teams can be a threat for each other on the Group B opener day. Iran is currently ranked 20th in the world and are the highest-placed Asian team in the draw. Surely, the team has a surprise element to them in the form of Sardar Azmoun of Bayer Leverkusen and Karim Ansarifard of Omonia. On the flipside, England will have the services of talisman Harry Kane who will have the backing of Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. England can pull off a great day with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford in attack. It could cause Iran all sorts of problem on the big opener. The defense too has a perfect mix of experience in the form of John Stones, Eric Dier and Harry Maguire.
England vs Iran group A matches
The Group B curtain raiser between England and Iran will be played with full hearts by both the sides as none of the teams will be able to deal with the trickling consequences of the game if lost. After the Group B opener, both teams will be seen back in action on Friday (November 25) as England will take on the United States at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Iran will also take on Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. On November 29, Tuesday, the group stage will come to a close with an all-British affair. Wales will take on England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on that fateful day as the match will be a decider on who goes to the next level. At the same time, Iran will faceoff United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Matchday 3 of the group stages.
World Cup records
England has made 16 appearances in the World Cup so far, with the first one in 1950. In 1966, England came out as the WC champions. Meanwhile, Iran has made 6 appearqances so far with the first one in 1978. Iran's best results in group stages came in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018.
England vs Iran: Predicted lineup
England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane
Iran (4-5-1): Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri
When and where to watch?
England vs Iran Head to Head will kick-off at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Matchday 1 encounter on Monday at 1:00 PM UK Time, 6:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM localtime. The match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan
England vs Iran: Head to Head Prediction
With the blockbuster match just round the corner, we predict England will claim the victory in the Group B opener by an odd goal.
Prediction: England 2-1 Iran