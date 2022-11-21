FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs. Netherlands match prediction & fantasy tips: Who will win the face-off?

In the Group A match on Day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022, the reigning champions of Africa, Senegal, and the Netherlands will lock horns at the Al Thumama stadium on Monday (November 21). Qualified as the leader of their qualifier group in World Cup, the West African nation has won their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 2021, defeating Egypt. It has reached the AFCON finals twice and has built up an excellent squad since then. Considered to be on top of its game, Senegal under coach Aliou Cisse has had a fantastic fortune since he took up the job in 2015.

Senegal form

So far, Senegal have had a 69.33 win percentage. In what is seen as a major setback for them, squad caption Sadio Mane will remain absent from the World Cup. His absence will be felt by fans across the globe. Acknowledging the same, coach Cisse said that the whole football family is saddened by what has happened because Mane was the second-best player in the world and he represents the African continent.

Netherlands Form

One cannot take attention off the Netherlands. Under the leadership of veteran Louis Van Gaal and captain Virgil Van Dijk, the Dutch side has adopted an excellent form. The blend of young talents and veteran members is coming off as the squad's strength. This is the second time Coach Van Gaal is managing the team. He earlier enjoyed a successful spell with the Dutch team by reaching the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Oranje have reached three finals and now in Qatar, the team is aiming for their maiden triumph. It will be the spectators' joy to watch both Senegal and Netherlands head to head as the two teams are up for the first challenge in the Group A match.

Senegal vs Netherlands Head to Head

Monday's match will be the first time when the duo will face each other off as they have never met before this in an official game. It will be a tricky affair for Netherlands' coach Van Gaal given the fact that Senegal -- the Lions of Teranga -- are yet to lose to a European opponent in a group stage game. In 2018, Madagascar battled back to hold Senegal to a 2-2 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the West African nation is yet to concede multiple goals to the opposition. Head coach Aliou Cisse will be keeping a keen eye on not letting the game slip as the other side is led by Van Gaal. However, despite the success Senegal enjoyed in recent times, Sadio Mane was an integral part of it, and their side will greatly miss him. With a successful trail of events on its back, Senegal is sure to miss Sadio Mane. Senegal is currently ranked 18th in the FIFA rankings. The team has a perfect opening game record while the Netherlands is the 10th-ranked team but they are unbeaten in their previous eight openers, having won six of them.

Senegal v Netherlands lineup prediction

Senegal: (Goal Keeper) E. Mendy; (Defenders) Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure; (Mid Fielders) Kouyate, N. Mendy, I. Gueye; (Strikers or Attackers) I. Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Netherlands: Pasveer; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Frimpong, F. De Jong, Koopmeiners, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Bergwijn

When and where to watch

The Group A match encounters between Senegal vs Netherlands will kick-off on Monday, November 21 at 9.30 PM IST, 4:00 PM Local Time at Al Thumama Stadiummake

Prediction