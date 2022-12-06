FIFA World Cup 2022: Captain Son Heung-min apologises after South Korea's tame exit from the WC

South Korea captain Son Heung-min has apologised to fans after his side could not advance to the quarterfinals, following a humbling 4-1 defeat to Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar.

"I can only apologise to our fans for not living up to their expectations," said 30-year-old Son who played the tournament following a facial surgery last month.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward added that it was a difficult game and his players battled throughout.

"We did our best but I think we played a very difficult game. Still, there is no doubt that all the players battled proudly, devoted themselves and worked hard to get this far. The players and staff really did their best to prepare for this match, so I hope you understand."

After the ouster, South Korea's coach Paulo Bento stepped down, reaffirming his decision taken in September. Son reflected on Bento's coaching stint and hit back at the critics who were apprehensive of his playing style.

"I never once had any doubt about the style of football he pursued. A lot of people had reservations about it but they all cheered for us when we played well at the World Cup here. We were able to execute things we'd worked on for the last four years."

South Korea came into the round of 16 after a hard-fought, injury-time victory against Portugal, courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Son who assisted Hwang Hee-chan for the goal. Son cried on the pitch and said waiting to confirm his team's place in the knockout rounds was 'the longest six minutes' of his life.

"It was the longest six minutes of my life, but we were really positive in the circle."

However, the challenge against tournament favourites Brazil proved a little too strong for the Asian team. Brazil raced out of the blocks by smashing four goals in the first half -- the second time such a scoreline has been recorded after Brazil were at the receiving end of it eight years ago against Germany.

South Korea did manage to test Allison on numerous occasions but the Liverpool goalkeeper ensured Brazil never had to worry about any comeback from the Koreans. The Taeguk Warriors did manage to bag a 76th-minute consolation goal but it proved too little, too late in the end.

(With inputs from agencies)