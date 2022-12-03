FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Longest six minutes of my life', says Son after S Korea advance to knockouts

South Korean talisman Son Heung-min on Friday described the wait for the confirmation of his team's place in the knockout rounds as 'the longest six minutes' of his life. "It was the longest six minutes of my life, but in the circle we were really positive," said Son after his side advanced to the last 16.

South Korea completed their side of the deal by beating Portugal, late into the stoppage time, courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Son who assisted Hwang Hee-chan for the goal.

However, the Taeguk Warriors had to sit back and hope that Uruguay do not score a third goal against Ghana.

The South Korean captain added that if even Uruguay had scored a goal, he would have been proud of his team.

"I said: if Uruguay score one more goal, I'm very proud of this team and very happy that you gave it everything and we will see what's going to happen. We were just waiting, but it was a long wait," said Son.

After conceding a goal in under five minutes, the South Koreans showed a spirited performance and managed to restore parity in the 27th minute.

Son praised his team's dogged spirit and attributed it to the close-knit nature of the squad.

"We spend more time than with friends and family. In the camp, the guys are already here more than a month. We're really, really close. I'm really grateful to those who didn't play, they could be sad but they didn't show their disappointment," said the Tottenham striker.

The Koreans will now take on tournament favourites Brazil in the round of 16 fixture on Monday. The South American side will be coming into the contest on the back of a defeat against Cameroon in the final league match.

(With inputs from agencies)