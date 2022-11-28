FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Cameroon vs Serbia?

The action continues in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, as Cameroon will be up against Serbia in a crucial Group H encounter on Monday (November 28). Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of a dismal start to their campaigns with a loss in their opening games. While Cameroon lost to Switzerland, 0-1, the Serbians faced a much tougher opposition in the form of Brazil and went down 0-2. Thus, it is a must-win game for both sides if they wish to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

For the African nation, they will look to avoid equalising an unwanted record, with Mexico. In the FIFA World Cup history, Cameroon have now lost eight straight games, after their face-off versus the Swiss. Mexico leads the list with nine consecutive defeats, hence, Cameroon will look to not match the Mexicans and end their winless streak. Serbia, on the other hand, have also lost eight of their ten FIFA WC games and have a 80% loss percentage. Hence, they will also look to better their overall record in the mega event with a good performance.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the Cameroon vs Serbia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Cameroon vs Serbia tie, from Group G, will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The proceedings will commence at 15:30 PM IST on Monday (November 28).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?