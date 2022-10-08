FIFA won't impose sanctions over deadly stadium stamepde, says Indonesia President Joko Widodo

Indonesian president Joko Widodo has said FIFA won't impose any sanctions on the country over the recent stadium disaster which left at least 131 dead and hundreds injured. In one of the worst football tragedies of recent times, fans were crushed to death after a deadly stampede took place at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia.

The tragic incident took place after the game between hosts Arema FC and their bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya on October 1. Angry Arema FC fans stormed onto the pitch after their 3-2 defeat in the game and some reportedly clashed with the police officers present at the ground.

The police fired tear gas shots to control the crowd which led to a deadly crush at the exit gates. Hundreds were crushed and suffocated due to lack of oxygen while many sustained injuries in the stampede. FIFA president Giani Infantino had earlier called it a 'dark day' for those involved in football.

However, the Indonesian president said that FIFA won't sanction the country's football federation over the incident. He said FIFA and the Indonesian government will collaborate to transform football in the nation. He also stated that FIFA will help Indonesia in establishing safety standards for football stadiums and will also formulate the guidelines on security procedures to be carried out by the police.

"Thank God Indonesian football is not sanctioned by FIFA. Furthermore, FIFA and the Indonesian government will jointly set up a transformation team for Indonesian football, and FIFA will be based in Indonesia during the process," Widodo said in a video message.

"The Indonesian government, AFC and FIFA will collaborate to, firstly, establish safety standards for stadiums in Indonesia, and will formulate standards and protocols for security procedures carried out by the police based on international security standards," he added.

Following the tragic incident, Widodo ordered a probe into the mishap and had temporarily suspended the Indonesian football league until further orders. The Indonesian football federation had revealed that a number of exit games at the stadium were still locked at the time when police used tear gas on fans which led to the stampede.

While two Arema FC supporters have been banned for life, a number of police officers have been suspended. Criminal charges will be brought against six people, including three police officers.