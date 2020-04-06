FIFA set to extend 2019-20 football season indefinitely amid COVID-19 pandemic

FIFA is set to put an indefinite extension to the already postponed 2019-20 season across the globe, allowing every football authority of respective countries to determine when the halted leagues can finish. FIFA is also planning to alter the dates of the summer transfer window and allow contract extensions for players whose deals run out on June 30.

The decision to indefinitely extend the leagues, across the world, comes after UEFA’s commitment to finish the current season. FIFA is likely to confirm the indefinite extension in the coming days.

While FIFA has not taken off ‘null and void’ off the table, the decision has reduced the chances of leagues being cancelled altogether. The move to extend the season indefinitely was welcomed by one Premier League club as ‘really sensible’, as per a report in The Athletic.

The report states that timeframes were not discussed at length in Friday’s meeting between Premier League clubs as the fears of repaying £762 million to broadcasters, should the season not be completed, continued.

Some Premier League clubs have already accepted that there might be no other option than the resumption of the postponed season behind closed doors or even at neutral grounds, others clubs feel the league should return only when the fans are able to visit the stadiums.

Another major topic of discussion, to be held, is clubs’ concerns surrounding the extension of contracts which are set to be over on June 30, as they fear, with no concrete date for a return of football, they may have to carry out paying money with no signs of income during the lockdown period.