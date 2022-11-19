FIFA president accuses World Cup critics of 'hypocrisy' for targeting Qatar over human rights violation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hit out at the critics of host nation Qatar and the FIFA World Cup 2022 in his first press conference in Doha ahead of the start of the showpiece event. Infantino delivered a passionate speech to go all out in defending Qatar amid intense criticism of the nation over its human rights record.

Accusing the critics of 'hypocrisy', Infantino said the West's reporting of Qatar has been misleading while stating that they should not give one-sided moral lessons. Infantino's comments come amid continuous criticism of Qatar over its handling of the migrant workers and the country's blatant abuse of human rights.

"This moral lesson-giving -- one-sided -- is just hypocrisy. I don't want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust," said the FIFA president while extending his support to the LGBT community and migrant workers.

"For what we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years we should apologise for the next 3,000 years before starting giving moral lessons to people," he added.

Qatar, which is the first gulf nation to host the FIFA World Cup, has invested heavily in infrastructure to ensure the tournament turns out to be a success. However, the authorities in the nation have been regularly accused of abusing the migrant labours who worked at the construction sites to prepare the stadiums and the other infrastructure for the World Cup.

The death of migrant workers coupled with Qatar's strict rules against LGBT people has seen the tournament organisers facing falk from all corners. However, Infantino has stood in support of the World Cup organisers and said the hate spread against them has been unfair.

"Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker," said the FIFA president to begin his speech before launching a passionate defence of Qatar.